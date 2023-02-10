Israel's Enlight Renewable valued at $2 bln in New York debut

Adds share, background

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy ENLT.O slipped in their U.S. market debut on Friday, giving the Israel-based renewable energy developer a market capitalization of $2.07 billion.

The stock opened at $17.90, slightly below its initial public offering price of $18 per share.

It raised $252 million by offering 14 million shares on Thursday, lower than its original plan of raising up to $293 million.

The company ENLT.TA has a $1.95 billion market cap on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The U.S. IPO market has shown some signs of a revival this year as investors' bet on the Federal Reserve easing its policy tightening has sent Wall Street's main indexes higher.

The year could also see several clean energy firms go public. Solar technology firm Nextracker Inc NXT.O debuted on Thursday, while DESRI Inc and REV Renewables Inc are in the pipeline.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays are the lead underwriters for Enlight's IPO.

