US Markets
ENLT

Israel's Enlight Renewable valued at $2 bln in New York debut

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

February 10, 2023 — 01:08 pm EST

Written by Jaiveer Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Adds share, background

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy ENLT.O slipped in their U.S. market debut on Friday, giving the Israel-based renewable energy developer a market capitalization of $2.07 billion.

The stock opened at $17.90, slightly below its initial public offering price of $18 per share.

It raised $252 million by offering 14 million shares on Thursday, lower than its original plan of raising up to $293 million.

The company ENLT.TA has a $1.95 billion market cap on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The U.S. IPO market has shown some signs of a revival this year as investors' bet on the Federal Reserve easing its policy tightening has sent Wall Street's main indexes higher.

The year could also see several clean energy firms go public. Solar technology firm Nextracker Inc NXT.O debuted on Thursday, while DESRI Inc and REV Renewables Inc are in the pipeline.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays are the lead underwriters for Enlight's IPO.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENLT
NXT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.