Israel's Enlight buys control of Swedish wind farm

TEL AVIV, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Israel's Enlight Renewable Energy ENLT.TA said on Monday it acquired control in a wind power generation project in Sweden with capacity of 372 megawatts.

Investment in the project is expected to amount to 435 million-445 million euros ($513 million-$525 million). Enlight's expected share is 130 million-140 million euros.

The Björnberget project has obtained the main required permits for its construction, which will begin immediately, and is expected to begin operation in early 2023.

It is one of Europe's largest wind projects with 60 planned turbines based on Siemens technology.

Enlight's share in the project will be 55%-61%, and the rest will be held by European infrastructure fund PGEIF -- Prime Green Energy Investment Fund (PGEIF), which specializes in investments in wind energy in the Nordic market.

Enlight and the fund agreed to operate as strategic development partners to promote additional renewable energy projects in the Nordic region.

The project was developed by renewable energy firm RES, which will also provide the civil construction works and asset management services for the project.

Its electricity sales are expected to total around 30 million euros in the first year, and around 60 million euros per year on average for the operating period.

