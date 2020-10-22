Israel's Elbit wins U.S. Army contract worth potentially up to $442 mln

TEL AVIV, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Israel's Elbit Systems ESLT.TA, ESLT.O said on Thursday its American subsidiary won a contract from the U.S. Army for enhanced night vision goggle-binocular systems.

The potential contract value for Elbit Systems of America could reach a maximum of $442 million, it said.

The U.S. Army did not define a time-frame for carrying out the contract. An initial order in the amount of $22.5 million has been placed, to be fulfilled by December 2021.

The systems provide U.S. warfighters with situational awareness during limited visibi lity conditions.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

