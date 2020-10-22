Companies
Israel's Elbit wins U.S. Army contract worth potentially up to $442 mln

Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Israel's Elbit Systems said on Thursday its American subsidiary won a contract from the U.S. Army for enhanced night vision goggle-binocular systems.

The potential contract value for Elbit Systems of America could reach a maximum of $442 million, it said.

The U.S. Army did not define a time-frame for carrying out the contract. An initial order in the amount of $22.5 million has been placed, to be fulfilled by December 2021.

The systems provide U.S. warfighters with situational awareness during limited visibi lity conditions.

