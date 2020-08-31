Companies
ESLT

Israel's Elbit Systems wins U.S. Army contract worth up to $79 mln

Contributor
Tova Cohen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Israeli defence company Elbit Systems said on Monday its U.S. subsidiary won a contract to supply the U.S. Army with gunner hand stations, commander hand stations and circuit cards for the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

TEL AVIV, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Israeli defence company Elbit Systems ESLT.TA, ESLT.O said on Monday its U.S. subsidiary won a contract to supply the U.S. Army with gunner hand stations, commander hand stations and circuit cards for the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

The contract, worth up to $79 million, will be carried out over five years. An initial purchase order of $26 million followed by a purchase order of $12 million have been issued the contract.

The gunner hand stations enable crew members to target and fire, and work in collaboration with the commander hand stations that drive the vehicles' turret. The circuit cards provide processing and power supply to the hand station units.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Rami Ayyub)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ESLT ELST

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular