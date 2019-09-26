Israel's Elbit Systems wins $85 mln U.S. Navy contract

TEL AVIV, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems Ltd ESLT.TA said on Thursday its U.S. subsidiary was awarded an $85 million contract by the U.S. Navy for the repair of digital display indicator systems aboard F/A-18 aircraft.

The contract will be carried out in Alabama over a five-year period, Elbit ESLT.O said.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)

