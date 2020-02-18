Israel's Elbit Systems wins $670 mln Asia-Pacific defense deal

TEL AVIV, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Israel's Elbit Systems ESLT.TA, ESLT.O said on Tuesday it won a $670 million contract to supply defense products to a country in Asia-Pacific.

Elbit, a defense electronics specialist, did not identify the country or provide details on the systems it will provide.

The contract will be carried out over 25 months, it said.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

