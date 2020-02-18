Companies

Israel's Elbit Systems wins $670 mln Asia-Pacific defense deal

Tova Cohen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Israel's Elbit Systems said on Tuesday it won a $670 million contract to supply defense products to a country in Asia-Pacific.

Elbit, a defense electronics specialist, did not identify the country or provide details on the systems it will provide.

The contract will be carried out over 25 months, it said.

