Israel's Elbit Systems wins $53 mln contract from navy in Asia

TEL AVIV, July 1 (Reuters) - Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems ESLT.TA, ESLT.O said on Wednesday it won a contract worth about $53 million to provide and integrate intelligence suites onboard vessels of the navy of a country in southeast Asia.

The contract will be carried out over two years. It did not name the Asian country.

Elbit Systems said it will equip several vessels with suites that provide the capability to perform complex reconnaissance missions.

It will supply electronic intelligence systems, naval tactical communication intelligence systems and jamming capabilities, electro-optical payloads, mounted sonars, underwater communication systems and combat management systems. The programme also includes maritime radars and satellite communication capabilities.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

