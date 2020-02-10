Israel's Elbit Systems wins $136 mln in contracts in Asia-Pacific

TEL AVIV, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Monday it won contracts worth $136 million to provide customers in Asia-Pacific with airborne laser direct infrared countermeasure (DIRCM) systems. These systems are designed to protect aircraft against heat-seeking ground-to-air missiles. The contracts will be carried out over four years. Under the contracts, Elbit Systems will equip fleets of Airbus and Boeing aircraft with DIRCM systems, including the company’s infrared missile warning systems. These contract awards follow recent awards to install DIRCM systems onboard Airbus A400 aircraft of the German Air Force and onboard NATO’s Airbus A330 multinational multi-role tanker transport fleet. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Heller) ((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ELBIT SYSTEMS CONTRACT/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.