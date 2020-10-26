Companies
Israel's Elbit Systems to write off $60 mln in Q3 due to COVID-19

Tova Cohen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems said on Monday it expects to write off $60 million in the third quarter due to COVID-19, which has led to a significant slowdown in commercial air traffic.

"As a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elbit Systems experienced reduced demand for the products and services it supplies to the commercial aviation markets," the company said in a statement.

Elbit, which will publish its quarterly results next month, said it will record the write-off in non-cash expenses related to impairment of assets and inventory.

These expenses will be eliminated in the non-GAAP, or adjusted, results as a category of expenses that are not part of the company’s regular on-going business, it said.

