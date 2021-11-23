Israel's Elbit Systems report 20% rise in Q3 revenue

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems ESLT.TA on Tuesday reported a 20% jump in third-quarter revenues to $1.36 billion.

The company earned $2.33 per diluted share, excluding one-time items, in the quarter compared to $1.64 per share a year earlier.

