Israel's Elbit Systems quarterly profit slips, revenue gains

Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported lower fourth quarter profit partly hurt by a stronger shekel currency that boosted financial costs.

The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said on Wednesday it earned $2.38 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, down from $2.47 a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.38 billion from $1.32 billion.

It was forecast to earn $1.93 a share on revenue of $1.33 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Its backlog of orders rose to $11 billion at the end of the quarter from $10 billion a year earlier.

Elbit ESLT.O declared a dividend of 44 cents per share for the fourth quarter, the same as the third quarter.

