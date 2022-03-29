Israel's Elbit Systems Q4 profit dips, revenue up

March 29 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems ESLT.TA on Tuesday reported a drop in fourth-quarter profit due to higher taxes, while sales rose from a year earlier.

The company earned $2.14 per diluted share, excluding one-time items, in the quarter compared to $2.38 per share the previous year. Revenue climbed to $1.49 billion from $1.38 billion.

The company's board declared a dividend of $0.50 per share for the fourth quarter to be paid on April 25.

Elbit noted there has been a "significant increase" in its share price over the past several weeks. Its Tel Aviv-listed shares are up 37% so far in 2022.

"Should such share price levels continue, or further increase, there would be a significant impact on the costs to the company under its various stock price linked compensation plans for employees," Elbit said.

Elbit said its backlog of orders reached $13.66 billion at the end of 2021, up from $11.02 a year earlier. About 72% of that comes from orders outside Israel, and some 60% is due to be performed in 2022 and 2023.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.