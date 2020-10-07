Israel's Elbit Systems gets U.S. Army contract worth up to $50 mln

Companies
Israel's Elbit Systems said on Wednesday its U.S. subsidiary won a contract worth up to $50 million to produce spare parts for the aviators' night vision imaging system head-up display system of the U.S. Army.

The contract, to be carried out over five years, was awarded on behalf of the U.S. Army by the Defense Logistics Agency. An initial order for $17.9 million was placed under this contract, to be supplied until 2023.

The day and night display system connects to the helmets of army helicopter pilots, allowing their heads to remain upright and looking out of the aircraft, with all applicable

information presented in front of their eyes, instead of looking down or inside the cockpit to view information.

