Israel's Elbit Systems gets $103 mln electronic warfare contract

TEL AVIV, April 26 (Reuters) - Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems ESLT.TA said on Sunday it won a contract worth about $103 million to supply electronic warfare (EW) suites for an air force of an Asian country.

The contract will be carried out over three years and includes long-term integrated logistic support. Elbit ESLT.O did not name the Asian country.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will fit the customer’s helicopters with complete EW suites, including countermeasure systems.

"Demand for combat-proven EW systems is getting stronger as the electro-magnetic spectrum becomes increasingly contested and the threat to aircraft gets more acute," said Edgar Maimon, general manager of Elbit Systems EW.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

