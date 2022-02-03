Commodities

Israel's El Al Airlines signs non-binding deal to buy smaller rival Arkia

Contributor
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Israel's flag carrier El Al said on Thursday it entered a non-binding memorandum of understanding to buy smaller local rival Arkia.

JERUSALEM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Israel's flag carrier El Al ELAL.TA said on Thursday it entered a non-binding memorandum of understanding to buy smaller local rival Arkia.

"We still have a long way to go before the deal to acquire Arkia is completed, which is part of El Al's strategy to expand into additional areas of activity," said El Al chairman Amikam Ben Zvi.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular