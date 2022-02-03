Israel's El Al Airlines signs non-binding deal to buy smaller rival Arkia

JERUSALEM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Israel's flag carrier El Al ELAL.TA said on Thursday it entered a non-binding memorandum of understanding to buy smaller local rival Arkia.

"We still have a long way to go before the deal to acquire Arkia is completed, which is part of El Al's strategy to expand into additional areas of activity," said El Al chairman Amikam Ben Zvi.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

