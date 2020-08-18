Commodities

Israel's El Al Airlines says preparing $150 million share offering

Rami Ayyub Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel's El Al Airlines said on Tuesday it was preparing a $150 million share offering in the coming weeks, as it negotiates a government bailout to avoid bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has offered to back $250 million in bank loans in exchange for El Al issuing $150 million in shares, which the state will buy if no-one else does in a public offering.

"In order to complete the (share offering), an agreement must also be reached with a financing entity on the provision of a state-guaranteed loan," the airline said in a statement.

Last month Eli Rozenberg, a U.S. citizen resident in Israel, offered to funnel $75 million into the airline in return for a 45% stake. But El Al’s board has yet to vote on Rozenberg’s offer, which would also need shareholders’ approval.

El Al, which has reported losses for two years running and racked up debt to renew its fleet, suspended flights when Israel closed its borders and furloughed most of its employees.

The airline will extend unpaid leave for its employees until Sep. 30, the statement added.

