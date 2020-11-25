Israel's El Al Airlines posts Q3 loss after virus closes borders

Commodities

El Al Israel Airlines fell to a third-quarter loss due to the coronavirus pandemic which closed Israel's borders to foreigners and significantly curtailed the carrier's operations.

JERUSALEM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines ELAL.TA fell to a third-quarter loss due to the coronavirus pandemic which closed Israel's borders to foreigners and significantly curtailed the carrier's operations.

Israel's flag carrier said on Wednesday it lost $147 million in the July-September quarter as it operated just a handful of flights versus a net profit of $27 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $39 million from $647 million.

El Al's shares were 3.4% lower in early afternoon trade in Tel Aviv.

At the outset of the COVID crisis, El Al halted passenger flights and put most of its more than 6,000 workers on unpaid leave, operating special flights to bring Israelis home as well as cargo flights.

A month ago it resumed flights for Israeli citizens to destinations in the United States and Europe, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Zurich, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Athens. Flights to Moscow are set to restart this week.

The lone bright spot for El Al has been a drop in fuel costs and expenses, which declined 80% to $101 million in the quarter. However, it still owes refunds of $240 million to passengers who bought tickets prior to the flights being halted.

El Al changed ownership hands last month after 27-year-old religious student Eli Rozenberg bought a controlling stake in the airline in a share offering.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)

