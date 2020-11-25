Israel's El Al Airlines posts Q3 loss after borders closed to foreigners

Commodities

El Al Israel Airlines fell to a third-quarter loss due to the coronavirus pandemic which closed Israel's borders to foreigners and significantly curtailed the carrier's operations.

Israel's flag carrier said on Wednesday it lost $147 million in the July-September quarter as it operated just a handful of flights versus a net profit of $27 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $39 million from $647 million.

