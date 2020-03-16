Israel's Delek to sell rest of desalination firm IDE for $44 mln

TEL AVIV, March 16 (Reuters) - Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group DLEKG.TA said on Monday it agreed to sell its remaining stake in water desalination company IDE Holdings for 164 million shekels ($44 million) in cash to Alpha Water.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and Delek, which has been hard hit by falling oil prices, said it is due to receive the cash by March 27.

Alpha Water already owns 80% of IDE.

($1 = 3.7335 shekels)

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

