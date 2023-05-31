News & Insights

World Markets
BP

Israel's Delek Q1 profit flat, expects big gain if NewMed deal goes through

May 31, 2023 — 04:56 am EDT

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, May 31 (Reuters) - Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group DLEKG.TA reported on Wednesday higher first-quarter revenue and said it expects to record "a significant capital gain" should a merger deal for its unit NewMed Energy be completed.

Delek said it earned 561 million shekels ($155 million) in the January-March period, similar to its net profit a year earlier, excluding a large one-time bargain gain it had recorded in the first quarter of 2022.

Revenue rose to 3.14 billion shekels from 3.05 billion, boosted by higher demand for gas exports in Jordan and Egypt.

Delek's board approved a 200 million shekel dividend payment.

In March, BP BP.L and Abu Dhabi's state oil giant offered to acquire 50% of Israeli offshore natural gas producer NewMed NWMDp.TA for around $2 billion. The offer involves acquiring NewMed's free floating shares about 4.6% of Delek's stake.

NewMed would then become a private corporation equally held by the BP-ADNOC JV and Delek.

Delek said it would record a 2.7-3.2 billion shekel capital gain if the deal goes through.

($1 = 3.6280 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.