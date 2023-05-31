Israel's Delek Q1 profit flat, expects big gain if NewMed deal goes through

JERUSALEM, May 31 (Reuters) - Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group DLEKG.TA reported on Wednesday higher first-quarter revenue and said it expects to record "a significant capital gain" should a merger deal for its unit NewMed Energy be completed.

Delek said it earned 561 million shekels ($155 million) in the January-March period, similar to its net profit a year earlier, excluding a large one-time bargain gain it had recorded in the first quarter of 2022.

Revenue rose to 3.14 billion shekels from 3.05 billion, boosted by higher demand for gas exports in Jordan and Egypt.

Delek's board approved a 200 million shekel dividend payment.

In March, BP BP.L and Abu Dhabi's state oil giant offered to acquire 50% of Israeli offshore natural gas producer NewMed NWMDp.TA for around $2 billion. The offer involves acquiring NewMed's free floating shares about 4.6% of Delek's stake.

NewMed would then become a private corporation equally held by the BP-ADNOC JV and Delek.

Delek said it would record a 2.7-3.2 billion shekel capital gain if the deal goes through.

($1 = 3.6280 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.