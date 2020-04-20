Israel's Delek Group sells stake in Cohen Development for $58 mln

TEL AVIV, April 20 (Reuters) - Israel's Delek Group DLEKG.TA has sold its 51.76% stake in Cohen Development Gas & Oil Ltd CDEV.TA for 207 million shekels ($58 million) in cash, the energy conglomerate said on Monday.

In addition to the cash, Delek will be entitled to its share of the payment of a dividend of $5 million expected from Cohen Development on April 21.

The shares were sold to various buyers in unequal parts.

Since the shares sold were used as security for credit provided to the company by a bank, the money received was deposited in the company's account at the bank. Half of the amount is being released to Delek for its current needs and half will be mortgaged in favour of the bank in a deposit.

As of Dec. 31 the balance of the company's direct investment in Cohen Development was 305 million shekels.

"The company is assessing the accounting implications of this transaction on its financial statements," Delek said.

($1 = 3.5876 shekels)

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

