CDEV

Israel's Delek Group sells stake in Cohen Development for $58 mln

Contributor
Tova Cohen Reuters
Published

Israel's Delek Group has sold its 51.76% stake in Cohen Development Gas & Oil Ltd for 207 million shekels ($58 million) in cash, the energy conglomerate said on Monday.

TEL AVIV, April 20 (Reuters) - Israel's Delek Group DLEKG.TA has sold its 51.76% stake in Cohen Development Gas & Oil Ltd CDEV.TA for 207 million shekels ($58 million) in cash, the energy conglomerate said on Monday.

In addition to the cash, Delek will be entitled to its share of the payment of a dividend of $5 million expected from Cohen Development on April 21.

The shares were sold to various buyers in unequal parts.

Since the shares sold were used as security for credit provided to the company by a bank, the money received was deposited in the company's account at the bank. Half of the amount is being released to Delek for its current needs and half will be mortgaged in favour of the bank in a deposit.

As of Dec. 31 the balance of the company's direct investment in Cohen Development was 305 million shekels.

"The company is assessing the accounting implications of this transaction on its financial statements," Delek said.

($1 = 3.5876 shekels)

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CDEV

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More