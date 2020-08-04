Israel's Delek Group raises 176 mln shekels in share offering

Israel's Delek Group said on Tuesday it raised 176 million shekels ($51.4 million) in a share offering that was agreed upon with the company's bondholders.

Delek, one of Israel's largest conglomerates, has been hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak and drop in global oil prices and has been selling assets to raise funds.

Together with the share offering, Delek has raised 1.8 billion shekels in the past three months that will be used to pay back banks and bondholders.

Delek said it issued 75,800 shares at a minimum price of 2,175 shekels.

($1 = 3.4238 shekels)

