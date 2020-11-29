Israel's Delek Drilling files for London Stock Exchange spin-off

JERUSALEM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Israel's Delek Drilling DEDRp.TA said on Sunday it was looking to spin off most of its assets into a new company that will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, a unit of conglomerate Delek Group DLEKG.TA, said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv that it had filed a request with the Financial Conduct Authority to list the new company on the main market in London.

Delek Drilling said it would continue to hold a stake in the Israeli natural gas field Tamar, while other assets, which include shares in the Leviathan and Aphrodite fields and a partial ownership of a pipeline to Egypt, would be transferred to the new company.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.