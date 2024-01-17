News & Insights

Israel's debt-to-GDP ratio climbed to 62.1% in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD

January 17, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Israel's public debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 62.1% in 2023 from 60.5% in 2022 as government spending spiked during the country's war with Hamas in Gaza that erupted in October, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Israel raised 160 billion shekels ($42.3 billion) throughout 2023, the ministry said. The ability to raise large sums even during wartime illustrates high investor confidence in Israel, it said.

($1 = 3.7825 shekels)

