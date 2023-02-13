Israel's Check Point Software Q4 profit, revenue beat estimates

JERUSALEM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Israel-based Check Point Software Technologies CHKP.O reported on Monday higher than expected profit for the fourth quarter of 2022, boosted by growth in its consolidated cyber security platform that prevents attacks across networks, mobile and the cloud.

Check Point said it earned $2.45 per diluted share excluding one-off items in the October-December period, up 9% from $2.25 a year earlier. Revenue grew 7% to $638 million, while revenue for all of 2022 was up 8% to $2.33 billion.

It was forecast to earn $2.35 a share on revenue of $636 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Check Point said it bought back 2.6 million shares in the quarter, worth $325 million, as part of its share repurchase programme. The company said it has expanded the programme by another $2 billion and would continue to buy up to $325 million of its own shares each quarter.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton)

