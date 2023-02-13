Israel's Check Point Software posts fourth-quarter results ahead of estimates

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP.O reported quarterly results on Monday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by growth in its consolidated cyber security platform.

On an adjusted basis, the Israel-based company earned $2.45 per share in the October-December period, while revenue rose 7% to $638 million.

Analysts had expected the company would earn $2.35 per share and post revenue of $636 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Sales at Check Point's Infinity platform, which consolidates cyber security to prevent attacks across networks, mobile and the cloud, more than doubled in the fourth quarter.

The first three quarters of 2022 showed a very healthy business environment, but there was "some change" in the fourth quarter amid weaker global economic growth although spending on cyber security remains "a top priority" for companies, Chief Executive Gil Shwed said.

"For the mid- and long-term range, it's actually going to remain a good environment for cyber and a good environment for Check Point."

Shwed pointed to a 38% jump in cyber attacks globally last year.

Check Point said it bought back 2.6 million shares in the quarter, worth $325 million, as part of its share repurchase programme. The company said it has expanded the programme by another $2 billion and would continue to buy up to $325 million of its own shares each quarter.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton and Shounak Dasgupta)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.