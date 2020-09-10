Israel's cabinet approves extra funds in 2020 follow-up budget

JERUSALEM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Israel's cabinet approved a follow-up budget for 2020 on Thursday that boosted spending for defence, social programmes and religious institutions.

In a vote that took place in the middle of the night, ministers agreed to add 11 billion shekels of spending to bring total 2020 spending to 411 billion shekels ($121 billion).

Israel is using a pro-rated version of the 2019 state budget, since a 2020 budget has not been approved due to a political stalemate and feuding between government leaders.

Parliament on Aug. 24 ratified the postponement of a deadline to approve the 2020 budget that avoided plunging the country into its fourth election in less than two years. Failure to approve a budget in parliament by Aug. 25 would have automatically triggered an election.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main coalition partner, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, have been at odds over whether a one-year or two-year budget should be passed, with a second wave of COVID-19 infections fuelling an economic crisis.

It is not clear if and when a budget for 2021 will be approved.

Finance Minister Israel Katz told Army Radio that he had instructed ministry staffers to work on a 2021 budget to be approved as soon as possible.

As part of the extra funding, defence will receive more than 3 billion shekels, while allowances to the disabled will rise by 900 million and budgets for religious institutions will increase.

($1 = 3.3961 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Additional reporting by Dan Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson)

