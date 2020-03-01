Israel's Bezeq Telecom to reduce subsidiary's value in 2019

Contributor
Tova Cohen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Sunday it expects to post a roughly 80 million shekel ($23 million) drop in the value of its subsidiary Bezeq International when it reports its 2019 annual results this month.

TEL AVIV, March 1 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom BEZQ.TA said on Sunday it expects to post a roughly 80 million shekel ($23 million) drop in the value of its subsidiary Bezeq International when it reports its 2019 annual results this month.

This figure, which is not final, is not expected to impact the estimate Bezeq has provided for its 2019 results, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Bezeq, Israel's dominant telecom group, has said it expects a 1.1 billion shekel loss in 2019 after two major write-downs in its business units this year.

($1 = 3.4655 shekels)

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More