News & Insights

Israel's Bezeq Telecom says CEO Guron to step down at end of March

February 25, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom BEZQ.TA said on Sunday its Chief Executive Ran Guron will step down at the end of March after 18 years at the company.

Guron was named CEO of Israel's largest telecoms group in June 2022. He has previously served as CEO of Bezeq's mobile phone and internet units Pelephone and YES.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.