Israel's Bezeq Telecom says CEO Guron to step down at end of March

JERUSALEM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom BEZQ.TA said on Sunday its Chief Executive Ran Guron will step down at the end of March after 18 years at the company.

Guron was named CEO of Israel's largest telecoms group in June 2022. He has previously served as CEO of Bezeq's mobile phone and internet units Pelephone and YES.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Bernadette Baum)

