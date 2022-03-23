Israel's Bezeq Telecom Q4 profit dips, resumes dividends

Bezeq Israel Telecom reported lower quarterly net profit, weighed down by its fixed-line business, and forecast a largely flat year in 2022.

It also set a new dividend distribution policy, starting immediately, to pay out 50% of semi-annual net profit.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said it earned 256 million shekels ($80 million) in the fourth quarter excluding one-time items, compared with 277 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue gained 2.5% to 2.26 billion shekels.

For 2022, Bezeq forecast adjusted net profit of 1.0-1.1 billion shekels, compared with 1.15 billion in 2021.

($1 = 3.2147 shekels)

