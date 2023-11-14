News & Insights

Israel's Bezeq Telecom Q3 profit rises, says war not having impact

Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

November 14, 2023 — 02:44 am EST

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom BEZQ.TA reported a 14% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday and said Israel's war with Hamas militants in Gaza was not having an impact on its business.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said it earned 357 million shekels ($93 million) excluding one-time items in the third quarter, versus 314 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 0.1% to 2.3 billion shekels, with broadband internet revenue rising 8.2% as it reached 335,000 retail fibre customers at the end of September.

It has 506,000 fibre customers including wholesale, while its network reaches some 2 million households.

Chief Financial Officer Tobi Fischbein said that since the war began on Oct. 7, the company has been providing essential telecoms services to consumers, businesses, the government and security forces.

"At this stage the effects of the war and its consequences do not have a material impact on the group's activities and business results," he said. "The group's strong liquidity and financial position allow us to function well during the war, without the need to raise capital or debt."

He added that Bezeq has considerable hedging in place covering its exposure to financial risks.

Mobile phone unit Pelephone recorded an 11% drop in quarterly adjusted net profit to 49 million shekels, while revenue fell 4%. Pelephone's subscriber base rose slightly from the second quarter to 2.618 million.

($1 = 3.8527 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.