Israel's Bezeq Telecom Q2 profit rises on rapid fibre-optics rollout

JERUSALEM, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom BEZQ.TA reported a 14% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, with fixed line revenue at an 11-year high due to its rapid fibre-optics broadband network deployment.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said it earned 354 million shekels ($95 million) excluding one-time items in the second quarter, versus 310 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.3% to 2.3 billion shekels, with revenue in its core fixed line business reaching 1.1 billion shekels to its highest level since 2012, it said.

Broadband internet revenue rose 9.5% as it reached 289,000 retail fibre customers at the end of June. It has 457,000 fibre customers including wholesale, while its network reaches some 2 million households.

Its mobile phone unit Pelephone recorded a 2% drop in quarterly adjusted net profit to 44 million shekels, while revenue also slipped 2%. Pelephone's subscriber base slipped over the past year to 2.593 million.

Bezeq said it will pay a dividend of 392 million shekels, or 0.14 shekel per share, on Oct. 11.

The company last month raised its 2023 net profit estimate to 1.32 billion shekels from a prior 1.2 billion, citing lower than expected depreciation and financing expenses. It maintained a forecast of 3.8 billion for 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and 1.75 billion shekels for capital expenses.

($1 = 3.7160 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

