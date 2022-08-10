Israel's Bezeq Telecom Q2 profit rises as fibre-optic network expands

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Bezeq Israel Telecom reported a slight rise in quarterly net profit that beat estimates, boosted by higher revenue from gaining more subscribers for its fibre-optics Internet network.

JERUSALEM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom BEZQ.TA reported a slight rise in quarterly net profit that beat estimates, boosted by higher revenue from gaining more subscribers for its fibre-optics Internet network.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said on Wednesday it earned 310 million shekels ($93 million) in the second quarter excluding one-time items, compared with 304 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue gained 1.1% to 2.23 billion shekels.

It was expected to have earned 293 million shekels on revenue of 2.24 billion, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Bezeq said it intended to pay a dividend of 294 million shekels, or 0.11 shekel per share, in October.

($1 = 3.3203 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More