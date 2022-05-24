Israel's Bezeq Telecom Q1 profit, revenue up

JERUSALEM, May 24 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom BEZQ.TA reported a rise in net profit for the first quarter and higher revenue boosted by income from its mobile phone unit.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said it earned 322 million shekels ($96 million) in the first quarter excluding one-time items, compared with 299 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue gained 1.5% to 2.26 billion shekels.

($1 = 3.3512 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

