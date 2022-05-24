Israel's Bezeq Telecom Q1 profit, revenue up

Contributor
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Bezeq Israel Telecom reported a rise in net profit for the first quarter and higher revenue boosted by income from its mobile phone unit.

JERUSALEM, May 24 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom BEZQ.TA reported a rise in net profit for the first quarter and higher revenue boosted by income from its mobile phone unit.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said it earned 322 million shekels ($96 million) in the first quarter excluding one-time items, compared with 299 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue gained 1.5% to 2.26 billion shekels.

($1 = 3.3512 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More