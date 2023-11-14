Israel's Bezeq sticks to full-year estimates, says war not hitting business

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom BEZQ.TA reported a 14% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday and stuck to its full-year estimates, saying Israel's war with Hamas militants in Gaza was not having a material impact on its business.

Chief Financial Officer Tobi Fischbein said Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, had been providing essential telecoms services to consumers, businesses, the government and security forces since the war began on Oct. 7.

Some 370 of Bezeq's 5,500 workers have been called up to reserve duty, the company said.

"We made an assessment of the impact of the war on our business, operations and financial results, and we reached the conclusion that there is no material impact, but looking into the fourth quarter, of course, nobody knows how long the war will develop," Fischbein told reporters.

"The group's strong liquidity and financial position allow us to function well during the war, without the need to raise capital or debt," he said, adding that Bezeq had hedging in place to cover financial risks.

Despite an expected hit to its mobile phone unit Pelephone from lower roaming charges because of fewer foreign tourists, Fischbein said Bezeq stood by its full-year estimates made in July of net profit of 1.32 billion shekels ($345 million) and 3.8 billion shekels for 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Bezeq earned 357 million shekels excluding one-time items in the third quarter, versus 314 million shekels a year earlier.

Revenue rose 0.1% to 2.3 billion shekels, with broadband internet revenue rising 8.2% as it reached 335,000 retail fibre customers at the end of September.

It has 506,000 fibre customers including wholesale, while its network reaches some 2 million households.

"Since the beginning of the war we have seen an increase in the use of our services," Chief Executive Ran Guron said, adding that the company had taken steps to ensure the core network could withstand the additional demand.

Pelephone recorded an 11% drop in quarterly adjusted net profit to 49 million shekels, while revenue fell 4%. Pelephone's subscriber base rose slightly from the second quarter to 2.618 million.

Bezeq's shares were down 1.4% in afternoon trading to extend 2023 losses to 19%.

($1 = 3.8285 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)

