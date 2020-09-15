Israel's Bezeq says to invest heavily in ultra-fast Internet network

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom BEZQ.TA said on Tuesday it would invest billions of shekels in the coming years to accelerate deployment of a nationwide fibre optics network, with connections to ultra-fast Internet to begin in a few weeks.

CEO David Mizrahi said Bezeq's fibre network can reach about 100,000 buildings -- 1.5 million people and 60% of the country -- but they still need to be connected.

"We still need to do hundreds and hundreds of thousands of buildings during the next few years," Mizrahi told Reuters, saying the deployment will be "fast and very aggressive".

Fibre deployment has been planned for a decade but Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, refused to connect homes amid a battle with the telecoms regulator, which wanted Bezeq to cover all of Israel while Bezeq said this was not economically viable.

The Communications Ministry recently softened its stance and said Bezeq could decide where it wishes to deploy. A fund will be created from revenues from Bezeq and its rivals to finance fibre deployment in areas where Bezeq will not deploy. Smaller firms could bid for the business.

Rivals Cellcom CEL.TA and Partner Communications PTNR.TA have begun to establish their own fibre networks, which boost Internet surfing speeds to up to 1,000 megabits per second.

Bezeq currently offers a maximum of 100 Mbps.

Mizrahi said Bezeq will raise its speed to 200 Mbps on its existing network in November while deploying a fibre network.

"It's an opportunity for us not only to preserve our customer base but also take market share that has been lost," he said. "The overall effect (on our profits) will be very positive" despite the competition."

Bezeq's move followed Israel's cabinet this week approving a a plan to accelerate fibre deployment.

Separately, Bezeq said it agreed to sell its Walla news site to the Jerusalem Post for 65 million shekels ($19 million).

($1 = 3.4226 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.