Israel's Bezeq raises $232 million in bonds

Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

January 09, 2024 — 04:05 am EST

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Israeli largest telecom group, Bezeq BEZQ.TA, said on Tuesday it raised 860 million shekels ($232 million) in bonds from institutional investors to cover most of its funding needs for 2024.

"This was a very successful offering, with historically low margins and in a period of war and high volatility in the markets," said Chief Financial Officer Tobi Fischbein.

As part of the offering, Bezeq sold two series of bonds comprising of 4.1 years that will pay interest of 4.64% and another of 8.5 years that will pay 5.3%.

($1 = 3.7083 shekels)

