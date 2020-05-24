Israel's Bezeq mulls 400 mln shekel bond offering to refinance debt

JERUSALEM, May 24 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom BEZQ.TA said on Sunday it was considering raising funds in a bond offering, with credit agencies expecting the issue could be as much as 400 million shekels.

Bezeq has previously reported it was seeking to pay off nearly 1 billion shekels ($283 million) of outstanding short-term debt by extending debt maturities.

Israel's largest telecoms group, in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv, said on Sunday it would be widening existing bond series but did not give details about terms or size. Any move would require final approval from management and the firm's board, it said.

Bezeq is looking to pay off 562 million shekels of private debt and non-bank credit and repay 344 million shekels of bank loans in 2020 by extending debt maturities in the coming years.

Midroog, the Israeli affiliate of Moody's, separately rated the potential offering of up to 400 million shekels at 'Aa3', while Standard & Poor's Maalot rated the bonds 'AA-' for the same amount.

($1 = 3.5302 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

