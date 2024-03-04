Israel's Bezeq gets union support in bid to merge into one company

JERUSALEM, March 4 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom BEZQ.TA said on Monday it has won the support of its labour union in a long-standing bid to merge with its subsidiaries and form a unified company.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, has for years tried to merge its main land-line infrastructure with its mobile phone, internet and satellite TV units but the government has rejected the plan due to Bezeq's market dominance.

Bezeq has argued a merger would cut costs that can be passed on to consumers.

"The company believes that all the conditions for cancellation of the structural separation have long been fulfilled," Bezeq said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv.

The Communications Ministry, the country's telecoms regulator, did not respond to requests for comment.

Saying the issue was of the "utmost importance," Bezeq turned to representatives of the firm's employees to support and help advance the structural separation. It said the workers agreed.

Bezeq "believes that the involvement of the employee representatives ... will contribute to the company's efforts to cancel the structural separation between the two companies," the company said.

Permitting an end to structural separation would ultimately allow Bezeq to offer packages of phone, internet and TV. Its smaller competitors, many of which are barely making a profit, have urged the regulator to keep the structural separation intact, arguing that Bezeq would become more dominant.

Bezeq has already merged its satellite TV business YES and ISP subsidiary Bezeq International into one company. It also has a mobile unit, Pelephone.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Bernadette Baum)

