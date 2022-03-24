Israel's Bank Leumi to raise $900 mln in bond offering

JERUSALEM, March 24 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi LUMI.TA said it planned to raise as much as 2.9 billion shekels on Thursday ($900 million) in a three-tranche bond offering to be used for ongoing operations.

Leumi, one of Israel's two largest banks, said it would raise up to 1.5 billion shekels in one series of bonds that will pay interest of no more than 2.76%.

It also plans an issue of 781 million shekels and up to 690 million shekels of contingent convertible (CoCo) bonds, Leumi said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv.

Bids from will be accepted until 4:30 pm (14:30 GMT) on Thursday.

Leumi said it had already accepted pre-commitments totalling of 2.6 billion shekels from institutional investors.

($1 = 3.2245 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

