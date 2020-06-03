Israel's Bank Leumi to issue up to 2.6 bln shekels in bonds

Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it would issue up to 2.6 billion shekels ($750 million) in bonds on the Tel Aviv bourse.

The CPI-linked bonds will have a fixed annual interest rate of 1% with a maturity date of September 2023, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 3.4689 shekels)

