Israel's Bank Leumi says will reap 253 mln shekels from ironSource

Steven Scheer Reuters
JERUSALEM, June 30 (Reuters) - Leumi LUMI.TA, Israel's largest bank, said on Wednesday it will earn 253 million shekels ($77.7 million) from its investment in mobile adtech firm ironSource IS.N.

Israel's ironSource went public on the New York Stock Exchange at an $11 billion valuation on Tuesday after closing its merger with a blank-check company backed by U.S. private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

Leumi had held a 1% stake in ironSource but Leumi said that as part of the transaction it sold 1.29 million shares in the company, resulting in a pre-tax profit of 39 million shekels in the second quarter.

Leumi said it will also gain 214 million shekels for the revaluation of the bank's remaining 0.75% ownership stake.

The investment in ironSource was made by Leumi Partners, Leumi's non-financial investment unit.

Leumi will also book a 90 million shekel gain in the second quarter from the sale of shares in Retailors Ltd.

($1 = 3.2555 shekels)

