Israel's Bank Leumi raises 3.2 billion shekels in bonds

Contributor
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS

Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it raised 3.2 billion shekels ($1 billion) from institutions in a tender to expand two series of CPI-linked senior bonds for periods of 3.5 and 6 years.

Adds detail

JERUSALEM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Leumi LUMI.TA said on Wednesday it raised 3.2 billion shekels ($1 billion) from institutions in a tender to expand two series of CPI-linked senior bonds for periods of 3.5 and 6 years.

The first phase of the tender attracted subscriptions of about 3.9 billion shekels from institutional investors. The public phase will take place on Thursday, the bank said.

The 3.5 year series closed at a yield of 1.54%, Leumi said, reflecting a 0.69% spread, and was rated AAA by credit ratings agencies Maalot, the Israeli unit of Standard & Poor's, and Midroog, an Israeli affiliate of Moody's.

The 6-year series closed at a 1.04% yield, reflecting a 0.79% spread, and was rated AAA by Maalot.

Last November, the Bank raised 2.3 billion shekels in two new bond series.

($1 = 3.1130 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More