Israel's Bank Leumi raises 3.2 billion shekels in bonds

JERUSALEM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Leumi LUMI.TA said on Wednesday it has raised 3.2 billion shekels ($1 billion) in bonds from institutions.

The bank said the tender expanded two series of CPI-linked senior bonds for periods of 3-1/2 and 6 years.

($1 = 3.1130 shekels)

