Israel's Bank Leumi raises 3.2 billion shekels in bonds

Contributor
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it has raised 3.2 billion shekels ($1 billion) in bonds from institutions.

JERUSALEM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Leumi LUMI.TA said on Wednesday it has raised 3.2 billion shekels ($1 billion) in bonds from institutions.

The bank said the tender expanded two series of CPI-linked senior bonds for periods of 3-1/2 and 6 years.

($1 = 3.1130 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More