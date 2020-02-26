Israel's Bank Leumi Q4 profit rises less than forecast

Tova Cohen
Bank Leumi, one of Israel's two largest lenders, reported a smaller than expected rise in quarterly net profit.

Leumi said on Wednesday it earned 742 million shekels ($216 million) in the fourth quarter, up from 688 million a year earlier.

The bank was forecast to earn 844 million shekels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Leumi declared a quarterly dividend of 297 million shekels, representing 40% of net income and down from 306 million in the third quarter.

The bank's board also approved a new share buyback programme of up to 700 million shekels.

($1 = 3.4345 shekels)

