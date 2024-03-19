News & Insights

Israel's Bank Leumi Q4 profit dips on default provision jump

March 19, 2024 — 04:45 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, March 19 (Reuters) - Leumi LUMI.TA, one of Israel's largest banks, reported lower quarterly profit due to a doubling of its credit default provision, partly due to Israel's war with Palestinian Islamic group Hamas in Gaza.

Leumi said on Tuesday it earned 1.8 billion shekels ($492 million) in the fourth quarter, versus 2.3 billion a year earlier. Net interest income rose to 3.9 billion shekels from 3.8 billion.

Loan loss expenses jumped to 668 million shekels from 313 million a year earlier, but they fell from 991 million in the third quarter as the bank said non performing loans did not have a material impact on its balance shekel during the war, which began on Oct. 7.

Leumi expects to post a one-time capital gain of 830 million shekels in the first quarter of 2024 due to the sale of its Tel Aviv headquarters building.

For all of 2023, Leumi's net profit fell to 7 billion shekels from 7.7 billion in 2022 on a nearly fivefold increase in its loan default provision.

The bank will pay a quarterly dividend of 365 million shekels, or 20% of net income.

Leumi's Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 11.66% in 2023 from 11.46% in 2022.

($1 = 3.6557 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

