Israel's Bank Leumi Q4 net profit, financing income rise

JERUSALEM, March 9 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi LUMI.TA, one of Israel's two largest lenders, reported higher quarterly net profit due to higher financing income and lower expenses and offsetting increased loan loss provisions.

Leumi said on Tuesday it earned 890 million shekels ($267 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with 742 million a year earlier.

Net interest income rose to 2.22 billion shekels from 2.16 billion a year earlier, while loan loss expenses increased to 270 million shekels from 158 million a year earlier.

($1 = 3.3357 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

