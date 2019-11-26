Israel's Bank Leumi Q3 profit drops, falls short of expectations

Bank Leumi, one of Israel's two largest lenders, reported lower than expected quarterly net profit, weighed down by lower financing income and non-interest income.

Leumi said on Tuesday it earned 765 million shekels ($221 million) in the third quarter, down from 936 million a year earlier.

The bank was forecast to earn 793 million shekels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Leumi declared a quarterly dividend of 306 million shekels, representing 40 percent of net income and down from 369 million in the second quarter.

($1 = 3.4684 shekels)

