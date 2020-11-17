Israel's Bank Leumi Q3 profit dips less than expected

JERUSALEM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi LUMI.TA, one of Israel's two largest lenders, reported a smaller than expected decline in third-quarter net profit, as higher net interest income and lower expenses offset a tripling of its loan loss provision due the coronavirus pandemic.

Leumi said on Tuesday it earned 750 million shekels ($223 million) in the July-September period, compared with 765 million a year earlier and 605 million shekels forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income rose to 2.22 billion shekels from 2.09 billion a year earlier while loan loss expenses surged to 547 million shekels from 181 million a year earlier.

($1 = 3.3615 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

