News & Insights

Israel's Bank Leumi Q2 profit jumps, buys back shares

Credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN

August 15, 2023 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi LUMI.TA, Israel's largest lender, reported a 23% rise in second-quarter net profit, boosted by higher financing income due to a sharp rise in interest rates.

Leumi on Tuesday said it earned 2.45 billion shekels ($654 million) in the April-June quarter, up from 2.0 billion a year earlier. Its return on equity reached 19.4%.

Leumi said it would pay a dividend of 736 million shekels, or 30% of its net profit.

The bank also bought 300 million shekels of its own shares as part of a plan to buy back 800 million shekels this year. Together, the dividend to shareholders equals around 40% of profit.

Helped by aggressive Bank of Israel rate hikes to fight inflation, net interest income jumped 37.1% to 4.3 billion shekels.

Its provision to protect against credit losses rose to 318 million shekels from 126 million a year earlier.

Leumi's Tier 1 ratio of capital to risk components, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 11.23%, steady from the first quarter.

($1 = 3.7472 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.